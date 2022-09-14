Watch viral: Cute tiny pet cat responds for when it sees popcorn pop

Please enjoy this video of Gandalf for the first time.

he video was published on Instagram.

It has over 65,000 likes thus far.

Advertisement

Every single day there are so many new things to try, especially if you are an adorable little pet. This video, which was published on Instagram and has since gained popularity, shows how a cute tiny pet cat responds for the first time in its life when it sees popcorn pop. The video is too cute to watch, which is why many people have been viewing it on loop and even going ‘aww’ repeatedly while doing so. . “IT’S MAGIC. But seriously, look at that focus!” the caption says.

The video of this pet cat has been posted on social media with a text insert that provides additional context for what is seen in it. “Please enjoy this video of Gandalf for the first time witnessing popcorn pop,” it says. The video was published on Instagram on the page dedicated to this fur baby, who goes by the handle IndoorOutdoorKat. It has around 1.16 lakh devoted fans.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by IndoorOutdoorKat (@indoor_outdoor_kat)

Advertisement

This video, which was posted on August 23, has nearly 65,000 likes thus far. And the figures continue to rise.

“Is it her new favourite activity?” an Instagram user inquired. Another person remarked, “Gandalf is the most cat that I have ever seen, she’s just so cat.” “Gandalf is enthralled,” a third said.

Also Read Watch: Little boy’s tearful confession to his teacher for his actions The video has caused the internet to go crazy. Many people were...