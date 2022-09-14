Advertisement
Watch viral: Cute tiny pet cat responds for when it sees popcorn pop

Watch viral: Cute tiny pet cat responds for when it sees popcorn pop

  • Please enjoy this video of Gandalf for the first time.
  • he video was published on Instagram.
  • It has over 65,000 likes thus far.
Every single day there are so many new things to try, especially if you are an adorable little pet. This video, which was published on Instagram and has since gained popularity, shows how a cute tiny pet cat responds for the first time in its life when it sees popcorn pop. The video is too cute to watch, which is why many people have been viewing it on loop and even going ‘aww’ repeatedly while doing so. . “IT’S MAGIC. But seriously, look at that focus!”  the caption says.

The video of this pet cat has been posted on social media with a text insert that provides additional context for what is seen in it. “Please enjoy this video of Gandalf for the first time witnessing popcorn pop,” it says. The video was published on Instagram on the page dedicated to this fur baby, who goes by the handle IndoorOutdoorKat. It has around 1.16 lakh devoted fans.

 

This video, which was posted on August 23, has nearly 65,000 likes thus far. And the figures continue to rise.

“Is it her new favourite activity?” an Instagram user inquired. Another person remarked, “Gandalf is the most cat that I have ever seen, she’s just so cat.” “Gandalf is enthralled,” a third said.

