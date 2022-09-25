Advertisement
Watch viral: Dog and ducklings are sleeping in same place

  • The video was posted on Twitter.
  • More than 13.3 million people have watched it.
  •  A puppy is looking for a place to sit among some ducklings.
A lot of the happy things you can find on the Internet are about animals and their fur babies. Most of the time, these videos make us laugh and give us comfort when things are hard. And if you like stories with happy endings and are looking for one right now, you have come to the right place.

The calming video went viral online after a Twitter account shared it. “Puppy thinks he’s one of them,” read the caption of the video on Instagram, which was accompanied by several emoticons. At the beginning of the cute video, a puppy is looking for a place to sit among some ducklings. As the video goes on, you can see the ducklings sitting on and around the sleeping puppy in the woods.

Since it was posted on Twitter on September 4, more than 13.3 million people have watched it. It has also been liked over 7.1 million times and shared over 82,000 times. Someone said, “I think this is the puppy I want!” “They think the puppy is their mother, but when it comes to ducks, the first impression is the last one,” wrote someone else. “My spirit animal is the duckling that keeps falling off,” said a third.

