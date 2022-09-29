Watch viral: Dog and people play volleyball like professionals

Her ability to maintain the ball in the air when handed to her has captivated millions.

The now-famous video shows three people and a dog playing volleyball

The little guy in the black shirt has a future in volleyball.

A vintage video of Kiara, the dog of a Norwegian beach volleyball player, became viral for reasons that will baffle you. The now-famous video shows three people and a dog playing volleyball. Millions of people have watched her because of how well she keeps the ball in the air when it’s passed to her.

In April of 2020, Kiara and her owner Mathias Berntsen shared the above video on their respective Instagram accounts. A Twitter user who goes by the name Gabriele Corno recently shared it again. The video has a caption that says, “The little guy in the black shirt has a future in volleyball.” It shows a dog peppering on a grass field with her owner Mathias Berntsen and a pair across the net.

The little guy in the black shirt has a future in volleyball pic.twitter.com/OM9RDQTeDQ — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 27, 2022

More than 3.6 million people have watched the video since it was posted on Twitter a day ago. It has also gotten a lot of likes, retweets, and comments about how good the four-legged creature is at volleyball.

Someone even said, “He’s fantastic! Take the dog to the olimpic games!” “Trust me, he plays a lot better than I do!” wrote someone else. A third said, “There’s nothing in the rules that says a dog can’t play volleyball.” “I want to see the whole game, it looks so cool,” wrote a fourth.

