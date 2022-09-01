Watch viral: Dog hugging cat is winning people’s hearts

Advertisement
What would a cat do if a dog decided to embrace it? In that case, there can only be two outcomes. The cat will either indicate its dissatisfaction by smacking the dog or it may cuddle the dog back. This great movie captures the latter, and it is winning people’s hearts. The video shows a cat wrapping its paws around a dog after the dog gives it a cuddle.

The video, which was originally posted on TikTok, made people happy after it was re-shared on Reddit. “A bond that’s one of a kind!”  The clip, which was posted with this caption, is simply pleasant to watch. The video begins with a cat and a dog sitting face to face. Within seconds, the puppy approaches the kitty and offers it a cuddle. The cat immediately responds by hugging the dog back. The video concludes with the couple embracing.

The video has received over 2,800 upvotes since it was shared a day ago, and the figure is still growing. The nice post has also received a number of comments.

“We were given gold so we might understand what commitment and loyalty entail.” “I wish more people had the golden retriever mindset,” a Reddit member remarked. Another person communicated their feelings with heart emoticons. “Aww,” said the third.

