Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch viral: Dog intently looking at cute little cat

Watch viral: Dog intently looking at cute little cat

Watch viral: Dog intently looking at cute little cat

Watch viral: Dog intently looking at cute little cat

The idea that dogs will chase away cats is a common urban legend, especially among people who saw a lot of cartoons as kids. But when things happen in real life, it’s interesting to see how the dog not only doesn’t scare this particular cat away, but also gets scared. The beginning of this video shows a pet dog intently looking at a cute little cat. From the video, it’s clear that this is the first time the dog has ever seen a cat in its house.

The first few seconds of this video are spent with the dog trying to keep its cool, but the moment it bolts out of the room in a panic is priceless. The caption says,  “Cara’s first time meeting a cat inside the house!”   The video has been shared on a page for the dog that has more than 600 followers.

 

Since it was posted on August 28, the video of the dog and the cat has received more than 1.59 lakh likes.

“The panic in purple killed me,” said a specific person. “Oh no, that poor little dog,” someone else wrote. “Aww,” said a third.

