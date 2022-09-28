Watch viral: Dog waits every morning for 90-year-old buddy

Video shows a dog named Maisy waiting for her 90-year-old friend Richard every morning.

She can’t wait to see him and wags her tail with joy when she sees him.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on TikTok.

Cat and dog videos that show the animals developing friendships with people who aren’t their owners are always heartwarming to see. And this video that has been shared online shows the same thing. It shows how excited a dog is to see her friend every morning on his walk.

The video was first posted on TikTok. A Twitter user who goes by the name “Buitengebieden” shared it, and now a lot of people are seeing it. The Twitter post about the video says, “Every morning 11-year-old dog Maisy is waiting for her 90-year-old friend Richard during his daily walk…,” The video shows the sweet friendship between a dog named Maisy and an old man named Richard. In the video, Maisy can be seen eagerly waiting for her old friend. When she sees him, she can’t stop wagging her tail with joy.

Every morning 11 year old dog Maisy is waiting for her 90 year old friend Richard during his daily walk.. 😊 🎥 TT: mspeelhmb pic.twitter.com/70KPSUIgnZ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 27, 2022

After only a few hours, the video has already amassed over 1.5 million views. It has also been liked by lakhs of people and shared by thousands of people.

“That is so adorable. God definitely made dogs What a great example of how much they love each other and why they are here on earth. Truly made my day. I’m sure it made his day better, too. God bless both of you, “wrote someone on Twitter. “It was kind of the dog not to jump on the old man, or maybe I’m overthinking it,” said someone else. “How lucky is this guy that everyone is glad to see him every day? Wouldn’t it be great to have someone like Maisy in your life? “They split a third. “I bet Richard gets up every day because of Maisy, and vice versa!” said a fourth.

