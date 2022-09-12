Advertisement
Watch viral: E-rickshaw driver and street dog riding together

Articles
  • The man spreads the message that everyone should care for.
  • The video has been viewed over 1.9 million times.
  • Instagram is dedicated to animal rescue.
Cats, dogs, and their owners frequently come together in the cutest and most original ways. One specific Instagram video showcases the endearing relationship between an e-rickshaw driver and a street dog. The man is seen driving his car in the first scene of the video, with the cute animal sitting right next to him. The man drives on while spreading the message on social media that everyone should care for and love animals, regardless of their financial circumstances. He has a large smile on his face the entire time. The video was posted on an Instagram profile with over 8,000 followers that is devoted to animal rescue.

This charming video of a street dog and its devoted person was published on Instagram with a description that explains what is seen in it. “While I was returning from a rescue, I saw this dog named Moti who was enjoying his ride. When I asked from that person, he told me that Moti loves to travel with him daily. Spread love and happiness,” it says.

 

This video, which was posted on August 13, has received over 1.9 million views as of now. And the figures are just getting worse.

“Unconditional love,” one Instagram user wrote. “God bless you both,” said another person. “What a sweetheart, Moti, live long,” says a third.

