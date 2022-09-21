Watch viral: Florida home invaded by giant tegu lizard

The video has been watched more than 2.9 million times.

It’s a Tegu lizard! Looks like Godzilla to me!

The video shows the animal standing outside with its legs up against a window.

One can see a massive lizard lounging on a Florida front porch in a video that went viral online. Since it was posted, the video has been talked about a lot. Facebook user put the video on her page. In the caption, she also said that the event happened at the house of her son.

“OMG!LOOK AT THIS! My son lives in Orlando, Fla [Florida]. Really it’s Apopka ,Fla [Florida]. Look at what came to pay him a visit today! It’s a Tegu lizard! Looks like Godzilla to me! Needless to say I won’t be visiting him any time soon! And it’s on the front porch!” she wrote on the post where she shared the video.

From inside the house, the video shows the animal standing outside with its legs up against a window. Watch the rest of the video here:

Earlier this week, the footage was uploaded to the internet. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 2.9 million times. There have also been a few comments on the share. “It’s GORGEOUS!!!” I find them so interesting!” wrote someone on Facebook. “I bet it’s an animal that got loose,” wrote someone else. “See! This kind of thing sends me into a whole new stratosphere of “NOPE!” said a third. A fourth said, “He’s so cute.”

