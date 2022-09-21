Watch viral: Golden Retrievers’ tail wags will melt your heart

This video was posted on Instagram.

The video has been liked over 2.14 million times.

Always pure joy and a serotonin boost.

The adorable antics of siblings at play are a common source of delight in the lives of their parents and other family members. And guess what gets more valuable? It’s when the siblings are cute animals like cats or dogs. The video was posted on an Instagram page for two cute golden retrievers named Lizzie and Ally. And it’s likely that this video will have the same effect on you as it has on everyone else who has seen it. The video starts with a cute couple of dogs wagging their tails in sync.

More than 4.49 million people follow the page where this video was shared, and they look forward to regular updates of photos and videos of these golden retriever dogs. This video has a caption that says, “Which one is your favourite? It’s the synchronized feather dusters for me. Always pure joy and a serotonin boost!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie & Ally | Golden Retriever (@lizzie.bear)

Since it was posted on September 7, the video has gotten over 2.14 million likes. It has also gotten a lot of nice comments, and the number keeps going up.

Someone on Instagram asked in a cute way, “Are you sure I have to choose?” “The tails are where the happiness is,” said someone else. “I love it. There is actually nothing better than seeing the wag,” wrote a third.