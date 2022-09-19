Watch viral: Group of sheep in France following hiker on trail

They follow her and run after her.

The video has been viewed more than 13.4 million times.

It was posted on Instagram.

When we go trekking in the woods, we can get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. And while we’re doing it, we feel calm and get to see and hear a lot of different things, like beautiful views and animals being funny. This video shot by a hiker in France is a good example. It shows a group of sheep following a hiker on a trail, and it has shocked people on the internet.

A person named Eleanor Scholz put the video on Instagram with the caption, “One of the best things I’ve seen. Do you think they’re still chasing her?” At the beginning of the clip, there is a piece of text that says, “Can’t stop thinking about this bewildered trail runner I encountered while hiking along in France.” When the woman stops to talk to the hiker, they follow her, and when she starts running again, they can be seen running behind her.

“Apparently, a whole flock of sheep got lost and followed her for her whole run. When she started running again, they all ran after her. She is a shepherdess now,” read another text that gives more information about what they are doing.

Since it was posted on Instagram on September 9, the video has gotten 13.4 million views, lakhs of likes, and thousands of comments.

“This is so funny,” said one person. “This and the song are making me laugh so hard,” wrote someone else. “This is the stuff of dreams! How crazy for both of you (and all of them) to see! Thanks for letting me know, “a third was said. “She is now in charge of them. This makes no sense. I’ve seen something funny today, “said a fourth person.

