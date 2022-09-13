Advertisement
Watch viral: Kid play with her tea set with her mother

Articles
Watch viral: Kid play with her tea set with her mother

  • It has more than 1.23 lakh likes.
  • The video is entertaining.
  • It has thus far gotten a number of positive responses.
Many kids play with toys as they are growing up to help them emulate what they would do or see grownups doing in a kitchen. One can watch a young kid play with her tea set with her mother in this particular Instagram video that has become extremely popular for all the correct reasons. The endearing little munchkin can be heard asking her mother what she wants right at the start of the video that has been making viewers watch it on loop and ooh and aah while doing so.

The caption for the Instagram post that includes the video states, “Willow’s diner now serves chocolate milk tea!” It goes without saying that this caption is as entertaining as the video and the baby girl’s reactions to it. You’ll fall in love with her when she ends the video by wishing her mum a joyful tea party. The mom, whose name is Sarah, published the video on her Instagram page, where she has more than 3,000 followers.

 

A post shared by Sarah (@saruh2themax)

This video was posted five days ago, and as of right now, it has more than 1.23 lakh likes. Additionally, it has thus far gotten a number of positive responses.

“Is that Turkish tea she’s presenting?

“, a user of Instagram queries. Another person remarks, “These kinds of youngsters are precious. Another observes, “Oh, cuteness overload.

