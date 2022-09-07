Watch viral: Little bird enjoys viewing it

The post has received more than 4.74 lakh likes.

People have shared a variety of comments in response to the clip.

The majority of people enjoy watching various interesting videos on Instagram. This adorable little bird appears to be on that list as well, at least according to the video. It shows the bird watching various videos and appreciating a clip in the cutest way possible.

The video was shared on the Instagram page of a few birds. The page has over 30,000 followers and is full of adventure videos of the birds. However, after being re-shared on Instagram’s official page, a video of the cute creature watching videos caught people’s attention.

“I’m just checking my social media.” Meet Pico, a black-masked lovebird from @lovebirdsandconures. ‘Pico enjoys watching videos of himself or other birds on Instagram,’ says Marchien, his human. ‘He also gives little kisses or licks the screen if he sees something he likes,’ they wrote in their post, which included a video.

The video begins with the bird standing in front of a phone. The adorable one can be seen using its beak to give a quick kiss on the screen to let its human know that it enjoys a specific video.

A day has passed since the video was posted. The post has received more than 4.74 lakh likes since it was shared. People have shared a variety of comments in response to the clip. Many used heart-shaped emoticons to express their feelings. Very adorable tiny bird, an Instagram user commented. Another person said, "So cute." "Lovely," said the third person. A fourth wrote, "Perfect."

