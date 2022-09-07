Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch viral: Little bird enjoys viewing it

Watch viral: Little bird enjoys viewing it

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Little bird enjoys viewing it

Watch viral: Little bird enjoys viewing it

Advertisement
  • The post has received more than 4.74 lakh likes.
  • The video begins with the bird standing in front of a phone.
  • People have shared a variety of comments in response to the clip.
Advertisement

The majority of people enjoy watching various interesting videos on Instagram. This adorable little bird appears to be on that list as well, at least according to the video. It shows the bird watching various videos and appreciating a clip in the cutest way possible.

The video was shared on the Instagram page of a few birds. The page has over 30,000 followers and is full of adventure videos of the birds. However, after being re-shared on Instagram’s official page, a video of the cute creature watching videos caught people’s attention.

“I’m just checking my social media.” Meet Pico, a black-masked lovebird from @lovebirdsandconures. ‘Pico enjoys watching videos of himself or other birds on Instagram,’ says Marchien, his human. ‘He also gives little kisses or licks the screen if he sees something he likes,’ they wrote in their post, which included a video.

The video begins with the bird standing in front of a phone. The adorable one can be seen using its beak to give a quick kiss on the screen to let its human know that it enjoys a specific video.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

Advertisement

A day has passed since the video was posted. The post has received more than 4.74 lakh likes since it was shared. People have shared a variety of comments in response to the clip. Many used heart-shaped emoticons to express their feelings. Very adorable tiny bird, an Instagram user commented. Another person said, “So cute.” “Lovely,” said the third person. A fourth wrote, “Perfect.”

Also Read

Watch viral: It’s impossible to believe how adorable this dachshund puppy’s days are
Watch viral: It’s impossible to believe how adorable this dachshund puppy’s days are

It has already received over 1.23 lakh likes. This video means everything...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story