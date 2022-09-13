Watch viral: little boy crying as his mother removes her fake eyelashes

He seems to believe that this process will be painful.

It’s really endearing to see children become upset about their parents’ needs and safety, rather than the other way around. In a video that was recently uploaded on Instagram, a little child becomes pretty emotional as his mother just removes her fake eyelashes. He seemed to believe that this process will be painful for her, but it is not. The caption that has been posted with this video provides more context for what is shown in it. “When your baby can feel the pain for painless thing. This is called pure love and my baby felt the same. Love you. Best feeling,” it says.

The woman who is visible in the video has posted the video on her Instagram profile, which she also manages. Nehal Kalra is the name of the person who has more than 1,500 followers on her page. She has also tagged Divit Nagpal’s page, the one devoted to her darling little munchkin.

More than 67,500 people have liked the video since it was posted on Instagram on September 3.

Instagram user commented, “Aww how adorable.” Another person said, “Too cute, yaar.” Others urged the mother to explain to her adorable young boy that the eyelashes are false and that they don’t hurt her because he is so upset over them in the comments section of this video.

