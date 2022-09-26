Advertisement
Watch viral: Little girl is excited to see her favorite teacher

Articles
  • Video was put on Instagram and has been liked thousands of times already.
  • Shows a little girl trying to hold back her excitement when she runs into her favorite teacher.
  • Her name is Christina Temitope Abiola,
As adults, we never stop holding fond memories of our favorite educators. And this love and adoration for these teachers stays at a high level while the child is young. And that’s exactly what the video in question shows. It was put on Instagram and has been getting more and more popular ever since. At the beginning of the video is a text that says,  “When you run into your favorite teacher.”  So, that’s what happens when the little girl sees her favorite teacher out in public and tries to hold back her excitement. Until she can’t help but ask for his attention, at which point he gladly picks her up. This heartwarming video has a caption that says, “I hope this makes you smile as much as it made me.”

The kid’s mom put the video on her Instagram page. Her name is Christina Temitope Abiola, and her verified page on the social media platform has almost 95,000 loyal followers. In her bio, it says that she writes about makeup, skin care, family, and loving herself.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Christina Temitope Abiola (@christinaabiola)

Even though the video has only been on Instagram for two days, it has already been liked more than 8,500 times.

Someone on Instagram said, “This was so cute.” “I loved this and the song,” said a second person. The next emoji was a smiling face with hearts where its eyes should be. “She is trying to be sneaky about it,” said a third person.

Next Story