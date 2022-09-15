Watch viral: Man tries baking some cookie dough balls inside his car

The video has received over 3.4 million views.

It’s always entertaining to watch the videos of Instagram content producers performing strange and occasionally disturbing experiments. similar to the videos Instagram user Matt Peterson frequently posts on his feed. His movies demonstrate him experimenting with new foods and various cooking techniques. He released a video to demonstrate how he baked food by storing the dough inside a car for almost five hours in his most recent interesting sharing.

“Arizona.. where your car doubles as an oven! No really.. Today I baked chocolate chip cookies inside of my car,” Today I made chocolate chip cookies inside of my automobile. The opening of the tape features the content creator discussing the outside temperature. Then, he drives around with a tray of raw cookie dough balls inside, in full view of the sun. The footage continues to show Peterson returning to grab the snacks five hours later. He also gives them to someone else so they can determine whether the cookies are done.

How nice,” an Instagram user said. Another said, “I want to give this a shot.” A third person said, “That honestly kind of looks overcooked.” Such cool! A fourth person questioned, “Have you ever boiled an egg on the street out there?” One more wrote, “Solar energy go…”

