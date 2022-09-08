Watch viral: Man’s efforts to feed stray dogs in his neighborhood

The clip has received over 46,000 views.

Some individuals make it their mission to improve the lives of stray dogs. One such individual is captured in this lovely film that is capturing people’s hearts. The video depicts a man’s efforts to feed stray dogs in his neighborhood. After watching the video, you’re probably going to want to applaud the man as well.

“He makes these dog feeders for stray dogs,” the caption that accompanied the video reads. The clip begins with him affixing two sections of pipe to a wall. When a stray dog approaches the pipes that are now full with food and water, the reason for his actions becomes evident.

The video was published one day ago. The video has received over 46,000 views since it was shared, and the number is growing. The post has also received nearly 3,400 likes and counting. People expressed their feelings in the video’s comments area.

An Instagram user commented, “Brilliant concept.” Another said, “God bless him for thinking of some of the most vulnerable angels.” “Hero,” expressed a third. One more wrote, “Love this.” Many used heart-shaped emoticons to express their feelings.

