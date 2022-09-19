Watch viral: Monkey steals apple then flees

The video was posted on Instagram.

Monkeys are adorable and, of course, funny animals. When we see them at the zoo or elsewhere, they do funny things that make us laugh for a long time. Just like this online video that shows a monkey doing funny things. The funny video is sure to make you feel better and will give you a big smile.

The video is getting a lot of attention on social media after a page shared it on Instagram. “What is on the bag? Let me see..!” Read the description of the video that was posted online with tags like #naturelover and #adventuretime. The clip shows the monkey unzipping the first pocket of the bag and looking inside it. As it turns out to be empty, it opens another zip and pulls out an apple. Not only that, but it ran away with the fruit as its friend looked at it with interest.

Since it was posted on Instagram three days ago, over 1.2 million people have watched it. It also got over 7,000 “likes” and over 100 comments.

“That takes care of my breakfast,” one Instagram user said with a laughing face. “Such bad, mischievous little kids,” wrote someone else. “Who else laughed along with the laughter?” a third person asked. “The cute little thief also stole my heart,” said a fourth.

