Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch viral: Monkey steals apple then flees

Watch viral: Monkey steals apple then flees

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Monkey steals apple then flees

Watch viral: Monkey steals apple then flees

Advertisement
  • The video was posted on Instagram.
  • It also got over 7,000 “likes”.
  • Monkey unzipping the first pocket of the bag and looking inside it.
Advertisement

Monkeys are adorable and, of course, funny animals. When we see them at the zoo or elsewhere, they do funny things that make us laugh for a long time. Just like this online video that shows a monkey doing funny things. The funny video is sure to make you feel better and will give you a big smile.

The video is getting a lot of attention on social media after a page shared it on Instagram.  “What is on the bag? Let me see..!”   Read the description of the video that was posted online with tags like #naturelover and #adventuretime. The clip shows the monkey unzipping the first pocket of the bag and looking inside it. As it turns out to be empty, it opens another zip and pulls out an apple. Not only that, but it ran away with the fruit as its friend looked at it with interest.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Waow Africa (@waowafrica)

Advertisement

Since it was posted on Instagram three days ago, over 1.2 million people have watched it. It also got over 7,000 “likes” and over 100 comments.

“That takes care of my breakfast,” one Instagram user said with a laughing face. “Such bad, mischievous little kids,” wrote someone else. “Who else laughed along with the laughter?” a third person asked. “The cute little thief also stole my heart,” said a fourth.

Also Read

Watch: Little girl scanning through several things at store
Watch: Little girl scanning through several things at store

If you don't know, we're asking if you like Ariana Grande. Video...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story