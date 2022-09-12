Watch viral: Mother cat fiercely defending her kitten from dog

She even leaps at the dog’s face, causing it to back up in fear.

Videos demonstrating how animals go go tremendous lengths to keep their young safe have been shared online in abundance. Exactly it is depicted in this video. It depicts a fearless mother cat fiercely defending her kitten from a dog while doing it in a way that makes the dog nervous.

“Never never mess with a mom’s baby!” reads the caption, which is accompanied by a heart emoticon. The footage, which was uploaded on Twitter, appears to have been taken by a bystander. It depicts the dog smelling the kitten. The mama cat, on the other hand, dashes to her kitten’s aid and charges at the dog. She even leaps at the dog’s face, causing it to back up in fear.

Never never mess with a mom’s baby! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nJMsWaKyyy — Figen (@_TheFigen) September 11, 2022

Over 6.8 million people have watched the video on Twitter since it was posted a day ago. It has also drawn a number of remarks. Someone said, “Why didn’t the guy pull his dog away from the kittens?” “everyone making excuses for the dog. I have a dog of my own, and this dog dwarfs the kitten in size. You wouldn’t let your dog interact in that way with a little animal. Although the dog wasn’t hostile, it could accidently hurt the kitten “one another said. Another said, “That reaction is great!”

