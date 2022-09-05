The video has already received 12.68 lakh likes.

Everyone has become distracted by this dog.

The pilot and co-pilot are having a great time taking selfies with the dog.

Every day, it’s an exciting adventure for people who work on aero planes to see who will be boarding their flight next. This video, which was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral due to the passenger on an aero plane, will undoubtedly make you laugh and keep watching it on loop. The video begins with a pet dog, who is as furry and large as it is cute, boarding a flight. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that almost everyone on the flight, including the crew and pilots, has become distracted by this doggo.

The video then shows people taking photos of the dog and even posing with the munchkin. The pilot and co-pilot are having a great time taking selfies with this adorable and friendly creature in the cockpit. This video’s text inserts reveal that this dog most likely delayed the flight that day. “What do you think?” asks the caption for this dog video. It was shared on the page dedicated to this fur baby, which has over 37,000 followers. On a daily basis, I look forward to seeing photos and videos of the dog. Ritchie is the name of the dog.

“We have the best days when we have pets as passengers!” Especially when passengers let us photograph them!” wrote one Instagram user. “I don’t mind if he delays me,” said another person. “I love it,” said a third.

