  Watch viral: Pet mom trains her pet for landlord walk-through
Watch viral: Pet mom trains her pet for landlord walk-through

Watch viral: Pet mom trains her pet for landlord walk-through

Watch viral: Pet mom trains her pet for landlord walk-through

Watch viral: Pet mom trains her pet for landlord walk-through

  Instagram page shared the video, it spread quickly.
  Video shows how a pet mom trains her pet so that if her landlord wants to do a walk-through, there won't be any problems.
  Since the video was shared yesterday, more than a million people have watched it.
In our society, having a faithful pet waiting for you at home is the pinnacle of homecoming satisfaction. But what if you rent and your landlord doesn’t let you have pets? Well, you can hide your furry friends from them. This beautiful video shows how. The super cute video that was posted online shows how a pet mom trains her pet so that if her landlord wants to do a walk-through, there won’t be any problems.

Instagram page shared the video, it spread quickly. “Nobody’s gonna know @phillychinchilly” the caption under the video said. The text that pops up on the screen gives the video more context. “Practicing in case the landlord wants to do a walk-through… We can’t have pets.” The video shows a chinchilla practicing with his pet mom how to act like a soft toy. You might have to look twice to make sure the cute little pet isn’t just a soft toy.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Animals Doing Things (@animalsdoingthings)

Since the video was shared yesterday, more than a million people have watched it. Several people have also said something about the clip. “What won’t anyone find out? Only stuffed animals are here “read a comment from a page called Lavengel on Instagram. “Landlord: Give that one to me,” said someone on the Instagram page Doaply.

“Just needs a little more practise, but I believe in him,” one person wrote. “How cute!” said someone else. “LOL at his little hands when he takes the sign,” a third person said. “OMG, that’s so cute!” said a fourth.

