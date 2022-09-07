Watch viral: Pride of lions attempting to capture zebras in the Serengeti

A lioness stands in front of the rush and tries to grab one.

Video has received over 45,000 views.

it was shared on YouTube.

A stunning, if slightly terrifying, video of a pride of lions and a dazzle of zebras has stunned viewers. The footage, which was shared on YouTube, shows one of the tigresses getting trapped in the thick of a Zebra stampede while attempting to hunt the animals. The video, which was posted on Maasai Sightings, a YouTube site dedicated to raising awareness about African animals, is just fascinating to see.

“A lion pride was hunting zebras in the Serengeti, and a lioness decided to stand in front of the rush and try to grab one, only to be trampled by the stampede.” “The lionesses eventually grabbed two zebras,” according to the caption accompanying the video.

The video begins with a pride of lions strewn across an open field, attempting to capture some zebras. Within seconds, the camera zooms in on one of the tigresses, who finds herself in the thick of a stampede while



The video has received over 45,000 views since it was shared. It has also received a number of comments. “She’s lucky she didn’t end up like Mufasa!” “Bring in the wildebeests!” said a YouTube user, referring to an animated character from the Lion King film. “She was still successful despite the stampeding hooves and dust,” said another. “She performed admirably. “She kept focused and determined, and she got her kill,” said a third.

