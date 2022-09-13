Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch viral: Puppy is now completely obedient to 15 distinct commands

Articles
Watch viral: Puppy is now completely obedient to 15 distinct commands

  • This video already has more than 2,004 likes.
  • A woman posted it on her Instagram.
  • Video has the internet’s users in a tizzy.
The skills and intellect of these little furry infants are always on display in videos of dogs and puppies being trained. A similar video that shows a puppy fully complying with 15 different commands has appeared on Instagram, and it has the internet’s users in a tizzy. You’re likely to be as pleasantly delighted by this dog video as its many other viewers have already been.

“Command my 3-month-old puppy Sia knows. She loves her training time and I make full use of that! ”A woman named posted it on her Instagram profile. She has more than 11,500 followers and works as a dog trainer.

 

A post shared by Priyanshi Singh Pathak (@priyanshisinghshekhawat)

Five days after it was posted, this video already has more than 2,004 likes.

A person on Instagram commented, “Wow…this is fantastic! Lots of love to Sia. I feel like I actually know her…been watching her journey from her birth! She’s lovely.” “You are a quick learner, Sia,” the second said. A third said, “So brilliant! I need to train Rhino for so many things.”

