Watch viral: This is wonderful way to give puppy to daughter

  • Mom and dad decide to give their daughter a puppy as a surprise.
  • The video has been shared more than 5,500 times.
  • It has also gotten a lot of positive feedback from people.
Every parent knows how to turn an ordinary situation into a fantastic one for their child by springing a surprise. And you can see that in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been getting a lot of love in the comments. There’s a good chance that this video will pull at your heartstrings and make you want to watch it over and over again for the sweetest of reasons. The video shows what happens when a mom and dad decide to give their cute little girl a puppy as a surprise. The caption that goes with this touching video says, “I bet this one will get you.”

At the beginning of the video, the daughter and her father are standing outside the car. The mother is recording the video and keeping the surprise puppy safe. Eventually, the father gives his daughter the puppy, even though she thinks he’s going to give her a stuffed animal. The mother of the little girl in the video,  posted the video on her personal Instagram page.

 

This video has been shared more than 5,500 times since August 24. From now on. It has also gotten a lot of positive feedback.

A sweet comment on the social media site says, “Adorable daughter, great dad, and cutest baby.” “It made my day, omg,” says someone else. “I love this a lot,” said a third.

