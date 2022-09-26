Watch viral: Video to see how his human recognized he was cat

Instagram users have reposted the cat video with a message that explains what’s going on.

Numerous online cat movies will simultaneously make you laugh out loud and aww in delight. And this video, which was recently posted on Instagram and has been going viral ever since, shows a furry and sweet little cat sitting in the frame as the video starts. As the video goes on, you can see how the person who owns this cat ends up calling it a “cat.” And, surprise, the fur ball answers in the cutest way.

Instagram users have reposted the cat clip with a message that explains what’s going on in the clip. It says, “I call him by his name only normally. I only refer to him as my cat when I talk to friends!” The video was posted on a page for a cat named Miso. Over 1,000 people follow him on his page because they want to see his photos and videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miso (@miso_the_siberian_)

Since it was posted on September 10, this video of a cat has gotten 40,308 likes. Someone on Instagram said, “I’m going to try this on people.” “Bro lagged,” said someone else. A third said, “That’s funny.” “Well, I guess he is smart,” wrote a fourth.