Watch viral: Vision impaired pet dogs are guided by street dogs

The hallmark of those with the purest hearts is their willingness to assist one another in times of need. And whose heart, in your opinion, can be more genuine than a beautiful animal’s? One can observe the lovely friendship between a cute pet pug and some incredibly helpful and equally attractive street dogs in a video that was recently published on Instagram and has been going viral for the sweetest of reasons. You’ll probably find yourself saying “aww” after each viewing of this dog video in addition to watching it on repeat.

The video was already posted on Viki the pug’s Instagram feed. On this page, where the cutest pictures and videos of this dog’s everyday exploits are frequently shared, he has more than 1,500 devoted fans. The description for this lovely puppy video, which has since gone viral, states, “They’re the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by viki🐾 (@_vikishh)

More than 2.92 lakh people have liked this dog video since it was posted on September 6. On social media, it has also gotten a lot of adorable remarks from dog lovers.

The “truest kind of love,” as one Instagram user puts it, Yaar, this made my day, said a different person. Another adds, “They’re guarding from both sides, genuine love.”

