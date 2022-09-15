Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch viral: Vision impaired pet dogs are guided by street dogs

Watch viral: Vision impaired pet dogs are guided by street dogs

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Vision impaired pet dogs are guided by street dogs

Watch viral: Vision impaired pet dogs are guided by street dogs

Advertisement
  • Video has been viewed more than 2.92 lakhs.
  • More than 1,500 people have liked the video so far.
  • They’re the best.
Advertisement

The hallmark of those with the purest hearts is their willingness to assist one another in times of need. And whose heart, in your opinion, can be more genuine than a beautiful animal’s? One can observe the lovely friendship between a cute pet pug and some incredibly helpful and equally attractive street dogs in a video that was recently published on Instagram and has been going viral for the sweetest of reasons. You’ll probably find yourself saying “aww” after each viewing of this dog video in addition to watching it on repeat.

The video was already posted on Viki the pug’s Instagram feed. On this page, where the cutest pictures and videos of this dog’s everyday exploits are frequently shared, he has more than 1,500 devoted fans. The description for this lovely puppy video, which has since gone viral, states, “They’re the best.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by viki🐾 (@_vikishh)

Advertisement

More than 2.92 lakh people have liked this dog video since it was posted on September 6. On social media, it has also gotten a lot of adorable remarks from dog lovers.

The “truest kind of love,” as one Instagram user puts it, Yaar, this made my day, said a different person. Another adds, “They’re guarding from both sides, genuine love.”

Also Read

Govt bans live animal testing, imposes jail terms for cruelty
Govt bans live animal testing, imposes jail terms for cruelty

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has banned testing and surgeries on live animals...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story