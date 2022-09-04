Watch viral: Woman fashions adorable boots for her cat out of its fur

The video has attracted over a million views.

The woman in the video is seen gathering her cat’s fur with a brush. Advertisement

Dogs and cats typically shed a lot of fur if they are long-haired breeds. And this pet owner chose to be resourceful rather than allowing all the loose hair lying around the home go to waste. How, you may be asking. So the cat's fur was used to make a pair of boots for the cat by the pet parent. The video has attracted over a million views, and because of how adorable it is, you might find yourself watching it repeatedly.

The video was reposted on the Instagram account, which gave credit to the Instagram page. They captioned the video, “This is who Flo Rida wrote Low about,” The woman in the video is seen gathering her cat’s fur with a brush and turning it into adorable cat boots. Even more, she embellishes them and gives the audience a sneak preview of the eagerly anticipated try-on session.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received over one million views. Additionally, it has tens of thousands of likes and comments.

Boots with the furrrrrr Another person added laughing emojis and said, “Gotta be honest, I’m speechless here.” I dressed the cat with the cat, wrote a third Instagram user. A fourth wrote, “I’ve seen this too many times.”