Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch viral: Woman fashions adorable boots for her cat out of its fur

Watch viral: Woman fashions adorable boots for her cat out of its fur

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Woman fashions adorable boots for her cat out of its fur
Advertisement
  • The video has attracted over a million views.
  • Tens of thousands of likes and comments on the post.
  • The woman in the video is seen gathering her cat’s fur with a brush.
    • Advertisement

Dogs and cats typically shed a lot of fur if they are long-haired breeds. And this pet owner chose to be resourceful rather than allowing all the loose hair lying around the home go to waste. How, you may be asking. So the cat’s fur was used to make a pair of boots for the cat by the pet parent. The video has attracted over a million views, and because of how adorable it is, you might find yourself watching it repeatedly.

The video was reposted on the Instagram account, which gave credit to the Instagram page. They captioned the video, “This is who Flo Rida wrote Low about,”   The woman in the video is seen gathering her cat’s fur with a brush and turning it into adorable cat boots. Even more, she embellishes them and gives the audience a sneak preview of the eagerly anticipated try-on session.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

Advertisement

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received over one million views. Additionally, it has tens of thousands of likes and comments.

Boots with the furrrrrr Another person added laughing emojis and said, “Gotta be honest, I’m speechless here.” I dressed the cat with the cat, wrote a third Instagram user. A fourth wrote, “I’ve seen this too many times.”

Also Read

Watch: Hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze has gone viral
Watch: Hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze has gone viral

Homura Ham created the maze using cardboard. The video has had over...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story