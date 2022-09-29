Advertisement
Edition: English
  Watch viral: Young gorilla climbs onto mother and plays
Watch viral: Young gorilla climbs onto mother and plays
  • The video was posted on the official Instagram page of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.
  • Since it was posted, the video has been watched close to 1.4 million times.
  • It shows a baby gorilla playing on its mother’s back.
Baby gorilla video released online. The video of the child playing on its mother’s back has made many people happy since it was shared. The good video was posted on the official Instagram page of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a group that works to protect gorillas.

“Well we think it’s safe to say all children, human or gorilla, love to test mom’s patience! Here is Kabeho playing on the back of mom Nzeli. So silly,” says the comment that goes with the video. In the description, it also says that the video was taken by a man named Cedric Ujeneza.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund (@savinggorillas)

The video opens with a mom gorilla and her baby in the jungle. The child keeps playing while standing on its mother’s back, and at one point it even does a cute backflip.

About 19 hours ago, the video was shared. Since it was posted, the video has been watched close to 1.4 million times, and that number keeps going up. Along with that, the video has almost 22,000 likes. People have written different comments about the share. Many people couldn’t handle how cute the child was.

“Sure, little one, make yourself at home!

“, someone on Instagram wrote. “He is such a cute little boy,” said someone else. “Precious!!! I could watch them for hours! “, wrote a third person. “I love the little flip. “What a cute baby,” wrote a fourth.

