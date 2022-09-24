Watch: White cockatoo parrot barks like a dog goes viral

Advertisement
  • A video of a parrot walking around and barking at a dog is going viral.
  • A meme page posted the video with the caption “Sangat ka asar Babu bhiya.”
  • The video has been watched over 2.9 million times and liked by over 156,000 people.
Parrots are very smart and beautiful birds that can imitate human speech. People all over the world have different kinds of parrots as pets. Some of them can talk to their owners. A video of a white cockatoo parrot and a German shepherd just hanging out in their house is going viral.

A meme page posted the video to Instagram with the caption “Sangat ka asar Babu bhiya.” It has been watched over 2.9 million times and liked by over 156,000 people. In the video, the dog is just relaxing in his bed while the parrot is busy walking around and barking like a dog. Even though the parrot is just copying the other animal, it sounds like the bird is barking.

The parrot seemed to want to play with the dog, so it spoke in the dog’s language. The dog, on the other hand, looks like he just wants to sleep. Still, a parrot barking at a dog is a very strange thing to see. When Netizens saw the video, it made them laugh so hard that they put laughing emojis all over the comments.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vishal Kashyap (@vishalkashyap2555)

The White Cockatoo lives on the Northern and Central Moluccas islands in Indonesia (aka Maluku Islands). White cockatoos make good pets because they are friendly and like to get close to people. They like to get close to their owners and cuddle. They are very smart, so they are often used in animal shows and magic shows. They can talk like people, but they aren’t the best talkers among parrots.

