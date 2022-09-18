Watch: Woman skipping to the song Kala Chashma gone viral

Watch: Leopard hides and monitors jackal hunting birds while leaping to get it
There are numerous videos on the Internet of people dancing to the iconic song Kala Chashma from the Hindi film Baar Baar Dekho. Many others began dancing to the tune shortly after Norway dance group Quick Style’s hit choreography became a blooming trend on social media. Social media offers a plethora of footage of individuals dancing to big songs, ranging from children to superstars. Another video of a woman shuffle dancing to the song with a jump rope is going viral on Instagram.
The video was released by Priyanka, an Instagram user whose bio states that she is a “15-time National gold medallist” in skipping. The video was shared with the caption “Make it viral.” The video shows the woman demonstrating her exceptional skipping talents to the Hindi song as passers-by tilt their heads in surprise.
The video was posted on August 24, and it has received over four lakh likes and countless comments from people praising her extraordinary abilities.
“Superb God bless you,” one Instagram user said. “Best wishes,” commented another user. “It’s a treat for the eyes to watch this best-ever performance,” a third user commented. “Nice video,” said a fourth.
