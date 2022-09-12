Watch: young girl feeding baby deer has gone viral

The video has received over 1.3 million views.

How kind and caring she is toward the animal.

Social media is frequently flooded with adorable videos of children playing with animals, which warms our hearts. Consider this video of a sweet young girl nursing a baby deer against a lovely backdrop. It’s possible that watching the video repeatedly will cause you to say “aww.”

With the comment “Like a Disney fairy tale,” the user posted the video to Twitter. It’s accompanied by an emoticon of a happy face. The videos show the youngster sitting on rocks next to a waterfall while wearing a bright blue outfit. Standing next to her, a young deer is consuming something from her hands. The young girl appears joyful, but the tiny deer keeps sticking its tongue into her hands.

Like a Disney fairy tail..😊 pic.twitter.com/DLURUwREHp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 9, 2022

“A young girl exemplifies what humanity should be like. To preserve the environment that sustains us, “Commented one person. “So innocent and nice. For young children, it should be like this “another wrote. A third person said, “I know someone who fed a white-tailed deer in the forest and the deer wasn’t terrified. I think animals feel nice souls.”

