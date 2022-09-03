Woman requests that her grandfather walk her down the aisle

On her wedding day, a woman asked her grandfather to walk her down the aisle. She made her request in a letter addressed to her “grandy.” Someone on the other side of the table was filming his reaction, which was rather predictable. When he saw the letter, he burst into tears. Majically posted this adorable video to their Instagram account. It has received over 1 lakh views.

In the now-viral video, the grandfather can be seen opening the letter and reading it while crying. It appears that his wife, who was sitting next to him at the restaurant, consoled him.

Read the caption of the post, “Her ‘Grandy’ will be walking her down the aisle alongside her dad. Protect this beautiful man.”

Let’s take a look at the video below:

The viral video caused havoc on the internet. There are some priceless reactions in the comments section.

Here are some of the comments:

