Woman saw similarity between SRK’s Rahul and Adam Levine

Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh said she dated Adam Levine for a year.

She posted a video to her Instagram saying they were having an affair.

Now, someone has noticed that Levine looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s character from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

When Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh put out a TikTok video saying that she and singer Adam Levine were having an affair, the internet went crazy. The video was posted a week after the singer from Maroon 5 and his Victoria’s Secret model wife Behati Prinsloo said they were having their third child. Now, someone on Twitter has noticed that Levine looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Srishti Pandey shared her thought on Twitter, and other people rushed to the comments section to agree with her. “Liking a girl while being married to another woman and wanting to name his baby after the girl he likes. Adam Levine or Rahul from Kuch kuch Hota hai?”

Check out the tweet.

liking a girl while being married to another woman and wanting to name his baby after the girl he likes. Adam Levine or Rahul from Kuch kuch Hota hai? — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) September 22, 2022

In the TikTok video, Sumner Stroh said she dated the singer for a year, but she didn’t say when. She also sent Levine a message that said, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

The comment, which was made in a funny way, got a lot of “Oh my god, yes!” tweets.

Check out the tweet:

The morning chai I was drinking has exited through my nose. 🤣 Advertisement — Saffron (@Saffronnaach) September 23, 2022

Karan Johar manifested way before Adam Levine knew.. — A. (@alizbashakil) September 23, 2022

The intentions are differnt tho! Anjali was his bestfriend and Adam Levine……😊🙏 — Gee (@Monalisakinda13) September 23, 2022

Adam after watching kch kch hota hai for the millionth time 🤝 Advertisement — surviving everyday (@bahisecant) September 24, 2022

I know a guy who wanted to name his daughter after his female best friend and that reflects amount of respect and affection. What’s so wrong about it. — Pakeeza Aziz (@AzizPakeeza) September 24, 2022

Umm idk just shows a bit how much he or she still remember or miss him or her — Ali Khan (@basic_alii) September 23, 2022

ik dude, it's a joke 😭😂 Advertisement — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) September 23, 2022

The post has more than 13,000 likes, and that number is quickly growing. People not only agreed with what was said in the post, but also added their own thoughts. But many people said it was a sensitive subject that shouldn’t be made fun of.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji played the main roles in the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar wrote and directed the movie, which is about a young girl who tries to bring her father back together with his old best friend.

