World Record: 12 Spanish siblings combine age 1,058 years

When it was determined that a family of 12 Spanish siblings from Spain had a cumulative age of 1,058 years and 249 days, the family was presented with a Guinness World Record certificate.

The Hernandez-Perez siblings range in age from 76 to 97 and were raised and still reside in the same village of Moya on the island of Gran Canaria where they currently reside.

The family, which is made up of seven brothers and five sisters, stated in a statement to Guinness Global Records that they “We never thought we’d break a world record.”

“It all started as a joke during a family reunion in June. Then, after seeing a newspaper article titled ’12 siblings count more than 1000 years,’ we started gathering information and reached out to Guinness World Records,” according to the statement.

The eldest sibling, Jose Hernandez-Perez, will turn 98 in December. In April, Luis Hernandez-Perez, who is the youngest, became 76 years old.

