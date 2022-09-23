Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
World Record: 1,415 children playing red light/green light

World Record: 1,415 children playing red light/green light

Articles
Advertisement
World Record: 1,415 children playing red light/green light

World Record: 1,415 children playing red light/green light

Advertisement
  • The University of California, Irvine broke the record for the largest game of “red light/green light”.
  • 1,415 students took part in the university’s annual Guinness World Record attempt.
  • The previous record of 1,203 players was established in 2015 by Willamette University in Oregon.
Advertisement

At the University of California, Irvine, 1,415 students took part in a game of “red light/green light,” which led to the university breaking a Guinness World Record in the process.

The university made the announcement that 1,415 students took part in the annual Welcome Week tradition of attempting a Guinness World Record on Wednesday in Aldrich Park. The game was a classic playground activity.

An official from the Guinness Book of World Records was present at the event and confirmed that the game had broken the previous record of 1,203 players, which had been established in 2015 by students at Willamette University in Oregon.

Previous records held by the institution for the Guinness World Records competition include: the largest game of balloon tag (2017), the largest game of dodgeball (2012), the largest water pistol fight (2013), and the largest game of capture the flag (2013). (2015).

Also Read

Man breaks the world record to visit 67 pubs in 24 hours
Man breaks the world record to visit 67 pubs in 24 hours

Nathan Crimp visited 67 pubs in 17 hours to break a Guinness...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story