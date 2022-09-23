World Record: 1,415 children playing red light/green light

The University of California, Irvine broke the record for the largest game of “red light/green light”.

At the University of California, Irvine, 1,415 students took part in a game of “red light/green light,” which led to the university breaking a Guinness World Record in the process.

The university made the announcement that 1,415 students took part in the annual Welcome Week tradition of attempting a Guinness World Record on Wednesday in Aldrich Park. The game was a classic playground activity.

An official from the Guinness Book of World Records was present at the event and confirmed that the game had broken the previous record of 1,203 players, which had been established in 2015 by students at Willamette University in Oregon.

Previous records held by the institution for the Guinness World Records competition include: the largest game of balloon tag (2017), the largest game of dodgeball (2012), the largest water pistol fight (2013), and the largest game of capture the flag (2013). (2015).

