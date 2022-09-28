Advertisement
  World Record: Daredevils walk slackline over active volcano
World Record: Daredevils walk slackline over active volcano

Articles
World Record: Daredevils walk slackline over active volcano

  • The record for the longest slackline walk over an active volcano was broken by a couple of daredevils.
  • Guinness World Records published a video of their accomplishment.
  • After walking a line that was 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on a slackline that was 59 feet long.
The record for the longest slackline walk over an active volcano was broken by a couple of daredevils, and Guinness World Records published a video of their accomplishment.

When Rafael Bridi of Brazil and Alexander Schulz of the United States walked 856 feet across a line that was suspended 137 feet over the crater of Mount Yasur, a stratovolcano on Tanna Island in Vanuatu, they earned the Guinness World Record for the longest slackline walk over an active volcano that was approved by the International Slackline Association (ISA).

Slacklining is an activity that is very similar to walking a tightrope, with the exception that it utilises a cable or a polyester belt rather than a taut line or rope.

After walking a line that was 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on a slackline that was 59 feet long and strung between two hot air balloons, Bridi also holds the Guinness World Record for highest slackline walk.

Take a look at the video below:

