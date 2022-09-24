YouTuber’s car crash experiment goes viral

A YouTuber has done an experiment with the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple has released the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and some of the new features have impressed people on the internet. The car alarm that sounds when a crash is one of these features. Apple told its customers at the launch event that the new iPhone will be able to sense if its owner is in a car accident and automatically make an emergency call if that happens. Now, a YouTuber has done the experiment with the shiny new phone, and the results will definitely shock you.

The video by TechRax on YouTube shows the experiment in great detail. The YouTuber starts by putting the iPhone 14 in the car and gently crashing it into some obstacles. The phone takes a while to turn on the emergency call feature, but it does so correctly. On the second try, the speed of the car is sped up and the force of the crash is also made stronger. The iPhone is able to turn on the feature both times, so the experiment was a success.

Check out the video below:

The video has been watched more than 456k times and has gotten a lot of responses. People thanked TechRax for doing the important experiment and letting netizens know if Apple has really used the advanced technology.

India will start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus on September 9. The iPhone 14 will be available on September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will be in Apple stores and other authorised stores on October 7.

