Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yuvraj Singh & his kid celebrate 15 years of “six sixes”

Yuvraj Singh & his kid celebrate 15 years of “six sixes”

Articles
Advertisement
Yuvraj Singh & his kid celebrate 15 years of “six sixes”

Yuvraj Singh & his kid celebrate 15 years of “six sixes”

Advertisement
  • Yuvraj Singh is a former India all-rounder.
  • He created history in 2007 by hitting six sixes in an over.
  • The video has been liked more than 5.35 lakh times.
Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh, a former India all-rounder, created history on September 19, 2007, at the first Twenty20 World Cup, by becoming the first batter to hit six sixes in an over. In India’s 19th over, Yuvraj got rid of Stuart Broad by hitting him for six sixes in every part of the field. This put India’s score over 200 runs. But that was 15 years ago, and now Yuvraj Singh is a father to a cute little boy named Orion Keech Singh. And this is pretty much what you can see in a video that the former cricketer recently posted on his Instagram page.

Yuvraj Singh shared a video of himself and his son watching a part of the historic cricket match. The caption reads, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years.”   Yuvraj Singh has more than 15,1 million loyal fans who follow him on Instagram, where he often posts updates about his life and sports.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Advertisement

This video was shared a little more than three hours ago, but it has already gotten more than 5.35 lakh likes.

Irfan Pathan wrote in the comments section, “Little one is watching how you do things. Focused.” “What a cute baby!” said someone else. “Best all-arounder for India,” said a third person, who then used an Indian flag emoji.

Also Read

Yuvraj Singh dances to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye add twist in weekend
Yuvraj Singh dances to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye add twist in weekend

Yuvraj Singh shared a video of him dancing to Kisi Disco Mein...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story