Yuvraj Singh & his kid celebrate 15 years of “six sixes”

Yuvraj Singh is a former India all-rounder.

He created history in 2007 by hitting six sixes in an over.

Yuvraj Singh, a former India all-rounder, created history on September 19, 2007, at the first Twenty20 World Cup, by becoming the first batter to hit six sixes in an over. In India’s 19th over, Yuvraj got rid of Stuart Broad by hitting him for six sixes in every part of the field. This put India’s score over 200 runs. But that was 15 years ago, and now Yuvraj Singh is a father to a cute little boy named Orion Keech Singh. And this is pretty much what you can see in a video that the former cricketer recently posted on his Instagram page.

Yuvraj Singh shared a video of himself and his son watching a part of the historic cricket match. The caption reads, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years.” Yuvraj Singh has more than 15,1 million loyal fans who follow him on Instagram, where he often posts updates about his life and sports.

This video was shared a little more than three hours ago, but it has already gotten more than 5.35 lakh likes.

Irfan Pathan wrote in the comments section, “Little one is watching how you do things. Focused.” “What a cute baby!” said someone else. “Best all-arounder for India,” said a third person, who then used an Indian flag emoji.

