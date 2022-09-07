Zebras trample lioness while rushing through the park

A video that was making the rounds on the internet showed a herd of zebras running over a lioness.

Maasai Sightings published the now-viral footage on YouTube.

According to the video, the incident occurred in the Serengeti National Park.

Maasai Sightings published the now-viral footage on YouTube. According to the video, the incident occurred in the Serengeti National Park. The video began with a lioness crouching in the woods, preparing to pounce on the dazzled zebras. She was, however, actually crushed by the zebras as they ran.

However, as nature intended, the lioness and her pride were able to capture two zebras and can be seen preying on them in the end.

Read the caption of the post, “A lion pride in Serengeti was hunting zebras and a lioness decided to stand in front of the zebra stampede and try to catch one, only to get trampled by the stampede. The lionesses eventually caught two zebras.”

Take a look at the video of zebras trample lioness here:

After being shared online, the video received over 38k views. It also elicited a slew of emotions from netizens, who took to the comments area to vent their feelings.

See the following comments:

