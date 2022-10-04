1,000 Drones make giant dragon in night sky, mesmerize internet

Geoscan Drone Show uploaded the video on YouTube, where it was afterwards picked up by many social media websites.

In the footage, an enormous dragon can be seen flying through the air with its mouth wide open.

Since the video was shared, it has received more than 18.9 million views.

Advertisement

Social media fans are mesmerised by a dazzling creation made with many drones that has appeared online. The video depicts tens of thousands of drones constructing a menacing yet gorgeous dragon in the night sky. Geoscan Drone Show uploaded the video on YouTube, where it was afterwards picked up by many social media websites. In the footage, an enormous dragon can be seen flying through the air with its mouth wide open.

The caption stated, “Dragons created by 1000 drones during Geoscan Show,” followed by dragon emojis. The unknown is the location of the display.

Take a look at the video:

Dragons created by 1000 drones during Geoscan Show🐉🐉🐉 pic.twitter.com/JKDcj8ip1p Advertisement — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 30, 2022

Since the video was shared, it has received more than 3,300 retweets and 18.9 million views. The gigantic creation left users in astonishment, and they were all praised. One user emphasised the benefits of drones over fireworks.

As one user wrote, “Drones ought to replace fireworks. Why 1 they don’t polute air, 2 they are quieter (no bangs) 3 they not dangerous as gunpowder fireworks. 4 they can make better displays unique and enjoyable.”

Another wrote, “Pretty cool. It makes me wonder why we even bother enlisting people to fight wars when we can just pilot drones.”

Also Read Amazing Night Sky Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope It displays how many stars are in globular clusters. This picture was...