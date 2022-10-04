Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • 1,000 Drones make giant dragon in night sky, mesmerize internet
1,000 Drones make giant dragon in night sky, mesmerize internet

1,000 Drones make giant dragon in night sky, mesmerize internet

Articles
Advertisement
1,000 Drones make giant dragon in night sky, mesmerize internet

1,000 Drones make giant dragon in night sky, mesmerize internet

Advertisement
  • Geoscan Drone Show uploaded the video on YouTube, where it was afterwards picked up by many social media websites.
  • In the footage, an enormous dragon can be seen flying through the air with its mouth wide open.
  • Since the video was shared, it has received more than 18.9 million views.
Advertisement

Social media fans are mesmerised by a dazzling creation made with many drones that has appeared online. The video depicts tens of thousands of drones constructing a menacing yet gorgeous dragon in the night sky. Geoscan Drone Show uploaded the video on YouTube, where it was afterwards picked up by many social media websites. In the footage, an enormous dragon can be seen flying through the air with its mouth wide open.

The caption stated, “Dragons created by 1000 drones during Geoscan Show,” followed by dragon emojis. The unknown is the location of the display.

Take a look at the video:

Since the video was shared, it has received more than 3,300 retweets and 18.9 million views. The gigantic creation left users in astonishment, and they were all praised. One user emphasised the benefits of drones over fireworks.

As one user wrote, “Drones ought to replace fireworks. Why 1 they don’t polute air, 2 they are quieter (no bangs) 3 they not dangerous as gunpowder fireworks. 4 they can make better displays unique and enjoyable.”

Another wrote, “Pretty cool. It makes me wonder why we even bother enlisting people to fight wars when we can just pilot drones.”

Also Read

Amazing Night Sky Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope
Amazing Night Sky Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope

It displays how many stars are in globular clusters. This picture was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Amazing News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chimpanzee wears sunglasses, drinks coconut water with straw
Chimpanzee wears sunglasses, drinks coconut water with straw
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story