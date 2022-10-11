11 Fantastic movies based on Best-selling books

Thus, the 11 best books-to-film adaptations.11 Best-Selling Book Movies.

Lee wrote To Kill a Mockingbird.

The Lord of the Rings has an A-list cast, huge action sequences, spectacular effects, and a universally moving plot.

Advertisement

Watching a movie is different from reading and imagining a story. Books are turned into movies. Best-selling books guarantee movie office success.

Filmmakers just have to trim a pre-written story to two or three hours. The audience knows the plot and wants to see their imagination visualised. The film will receive positive reviews before and after its release.

Some stories deserve to be told visually. Thus, the 11 best books-to-film adaptations.

11 Best-Selling Book Movies to Watch

1. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Advertisement

Robert Duvall, Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Brock Peters

The film adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, one of the best-selling books of all time, was a masterpiece. Lee wrote To Kill a Mockingbird.

In 1930s America, Jen Finch watches her father, Atticus, defend an African-American man accused of attacking a white woman. To Kill a Mockingbird addresses race and sexual assault without judgement.

To Kill a Mockingbird, like a lawyer Atticus Finch, shows America’s racist past without bias. Even bookworms should watch To Kill a Mockingbird.

2. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Advertisement

Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Clancy Brown, Bob Gunton, William Sadler

The Shawshank Redemption is the best film. Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption inspired the film.

The Shawshank Redemption follows an unjustly accused prisoner’s two-decade prison break. The Shawshank Redemption features Andy Dufresne, a mild-mannered banker condemned of murdering his wife and her lover. Andy befriends prisoners and the warden in Shawshank after being sentenced to life.

Darabont directed Shawshank Redemption. It didn’t win any accolades when it was released, but IMDb’s top-rated film is it.

3. The Godfather (1972)

Advertisement

Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Talia Shire, John Cazale

Another classic is The Godfather. Mario Puzo wrote the novel and screenplay for The Godfather. Puzo’s script won an Oscar.

Don Corleone, the Italian mafia family patriarch, hands his title to his youngest son, Michael, in The Godfather. The Godfather is a must-see tale of revenge, devotion, and family. Coppola directed The Godfather and its two sequels.

4. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003)

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Sean Bean, Sean Astin, Liv Tyler.

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien is the best fantasy series. When Peter Jackson announced a trilogy based on the books, fans were sceptical. One of the best films of the century, Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings series loses some Tolkien nuance in all the action and CGI.

The Lord of the Rings has an A-list cast, huge action sequences, spectacular effects, and a universally moving plot. Frodo Baggins, a Hobbit in Middle Earth, must destroy a powerful ring before Sauron gets it.

5. Fight Club (1999)

Cast: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham-Carter, Jared Leto, Holt McCallany

Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s 1996 novel Fight Club. Combat Club, directed by David Fincher, portrays a disillusioned white-collar worker who creates an underground fight club. The club attracts angry men who beat each other up. However, this gang grows and becomes anarchic.

Advertisement

Film enthusiasts and regular people should watch Fight Club. It criticises toxic masculinity and modern materialism.

Fight Club became a cult classic after its initial poor reception. Beware of spoilers for the most surprising story twist ever.

6. Gone Girl (2014)

Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Carrie Coon, Tyler Perry

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller about a tragic breakup. David Fincher directed and Gillian Flynn authored the film. The husband of a murdered lady is the main suspect in Gone Girl.

Advertisement

The simple puzzle becomes more intricate as events unfold. Gone Girl has multiple shocking twists.

7. Black Friday (2004)

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Vijay Maurya, Pavan Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Anurag Kashyap directed and wrote Black Friday. The Memon brothers and Dawood Ibrahim committed the 1993 Bombay Bomb Blasts, which inspired Black Friday.

The bombs killed 257 innocent people and injured others. Hussain Zaidi’s popular book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts inspired Black Friday. Aaj Tak had planned a mini-series for Black Friday, but Kashyap thought a feature picture would work better. Correct.

Advertisement

Black Friday is one of Bollywood’s greatest flicks.

8. Haider (2014)

Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Shahid Kapoor

Haider is a modern Bollywood Hamlet. Haider follows the main character’s return to Kashmir after his father’s disappearance during the 1990s Kashmir unrest.

Haider uncovers stunning family and state secrets while searching for his father. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider depicted the Indian Army controversially. Haider was well-received and profitable.

Advertisement

9. Harry Potter Series (2001-2011)

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Michael Gambon.

Best book-to-film adaptation is Harry Potter. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also produced the films. Fans worldwide appreciate the Harry Potter series, which improves with each instalment.

Harry Potter, a boy from a troubled home, is accepted into Hogwarts. Harry becomes a popular student, but his enigmatic history haunts him, and Lord Voldemort targets him.

Movie fans must watch Harry Potter.

Advertisement

10. Children of Men (2005)

Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Charlie Hunnam.

Children of Men is a dystopian thriller set in the near future when widespread infertility has led to global anarchy and humanity’s annihilation. Bureaucrats rescue pregnant women.

Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men is based on P.D. James’ 1992 novel. It was critically acclaimed yet underperformed at the box office. Since then, Children of Men has gained audience approval.

11. Kai Po Che! (2013)

Advertisement

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Manav Kaul, Asif Basra

The 2008 Chetan Bhagat novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life inspired Bollywood play Kai Po Che! Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh started their careers with Kai Po Che.

Kai Po Che! depicts the 2002 Godhra riots and the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. Kai Po Che! follows three friends as politics, events, and hatred challenge their friendship. Kai Po Che! contains a cricket subplot. The movie, based on a brilliant book, is emotional but uplifting.

Also Read Ukraine war reaches even children’s books LYIV: Romana Yaremyn exhibits hundreds of books packed half way to the...