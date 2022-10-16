16.4-foot okra plant breaks world record

An okra plant that reached heights of 16.4 feet has been recognised as the tallest in the world.

It was grown by Jack Sweeney, who affectionately referred to it as “Big Okra.”

He provided proof of its height to the Guinness World Records organisation.

When it had grown to a height that exceeded that of Jack Sweeney’s home, the plant that Jack affectionately referred to as “Big Okra” appeared to have the potential to set a new world record.

Sweeney said to the media, “This is Big Okra, you know, he’s the boss, he’s Big Okra,”

Sweeney provided proof of the okra plant’s height to the Guinness World Records organisation, and he recently learned that the plant has been recognised as the tallest okra plant in the world.

Sweeney stated that in order to collect okra pods from Big Okra, he had to attach some twine to the top of the plant and then draw it down toward the ground.

