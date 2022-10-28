28-stone “largest bear ever” found sleeping under patio

The 400lb world’s largest bear lived under a house (28st 5lb).

Colorado residents found a giant bear living under their decks.

It was doing so to stay warm before the area’s hard winter, but it was moved to its natural environment.

Advertisement

The 400lb world’s largest bear lived under a house (28st 5lb). Colorado residents found a giant bear living under their decks. It was doing so to stay warm before the area’s hard winter, but it was moved to its natural environment.

As one of 4,000 bears moved this year, it will likely return.

Five wildlife officials and a tranquillizer dart moved the bear, which was given a reversal medication after a comprehensive health check.

“This bear may not have specifically chosen this deck to den underneath for the winter, but it may have been considering it,” said Colorado Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman John Livingston.

“All of our wildlife officers who reported to the scene described it as the biggest bear they had ever seen in the town.”

Advertisement

“This deck provided good cover from weather elements because of the direction it was facing on the back of the house. There were also apple trees nearby that would continue to provide a food source for a little while.”

“So far this year, we have had 4,009 reports to Colorado Parks and Wildlife regarding bear activity.”

“You don’t want a bear to become comfortable around your home, so make it feel uncomfortable being there.”

The bear was transported so it wouldn’t “get any notions” about returning to the residential neighbourhood, but the official didn’t say where.

He advised villagers to smash pans, “yelling and setting off car alarms” to scare bears away without calling 911.

That could make them furious and attack you.

Advertisement

Also Read Watch: Polar bear walking across an ice sheet has gone viral A video of a polar bear walking across an ice sheet has...