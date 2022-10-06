56.3-inch leek breaks Guinness World Record

A leek grown on an allotment in Stoke-on-Trent is 56.3 inches long.

Derek Hulme entered his leek in the CANNA U.K. National Giant Vegetable Championships.

The competition winner’s leek was the longest of all the large vegetables.

A gardener from the United Kingdom established a new Guinness World Record by cultivating a leek that measured 56.3 inches in length.

Derek Hulme, who grew his leek on his allotment in Stoke-on-Trent, entered his large vegetable in the CANNA U.K. National Giant Vegetable Championships in Malvern, Worcestershire, where its length was officially verified. The competition was won by Hulme’s leek, which was the longest of all the large vegetables entered.

Hulme now holds the record for the longest leek in the Guinness Book of World Records thanks to the vegetable.

Take a look:

Hulme was quoted in a press release issued by the Stoke-on-Trent local government as saying, “Back in 2019 I and a few other giant veg growers were given a packet of 30 Bulgarian long leek seed in an attempt to grow the first ever world record for the world’s longest leek, “The statement was made in reference to Hulme’s participation in an effort to break the record for the world’s longest leek.

He added, “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I was unable to take my leeks along to any shows but this year I entered the Malvern, CANNA U.K. National Giant Vegetable Championships and have finally officially won the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest leek.”

