Edition: English
Adorable video: Kittens playing with balloon 

  • An online video of two cats playing with a balloon has exploded in popularity.
  • Online sharing of the video resulted in one million views.
  • Both kittens appeared to be having a great time and frolicked in an endearing manner.
Videos of animals having fun and enjoying themselves can easily melt the heart. Do you not concur with this? However, if you disagree, we have a video that may change your mind. An online video of two kittens playing with a balloon has exploded in popularity. And it is absolutely adorable!

Buitengebeiden uploaded the now-viral video on Twitter. Two kittens can be seen playing with a balloon in the brief movie. Both of them appeared to be having a great time and frolicked in an endearing manner. Eventually, though, the balloon burst. We did not wish for it to end either!

The post’s caption reads, “Kittens playing with a balloon.”

Here is the viral video:

Online sharing of the video resulted in one million views. After observing the video, Internet users couldn’t help but sigh.

Check out the comments below:

