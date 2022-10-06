Adorable video: Kittens playing with balloon 

An online video of two cats playing with a balloon has exploded in popularity.

Both kittens appeared to be having a great time and frolicked in an endearing manner.

Videos of animals having fun and enjoying themselves can easily melt the heart. Do you not concur with this? However, if you disagree, we have a video that may change your mind. An online video of two kittens playing with a balloon has exploded in popularity. And it is absolutely adorable!

Buitengebeiden uploaded the now-viral video on Twitter. Two kittens can be seen playing with a balloon in the brief movie. Both of them appeared to be having a great time and frolicked in an endearing manner. Eventually, though, the balloon burst. We did not wish for it to end either!

The post’s caption reads, “Kittens playing with a balloon.”

Here is the viral video:

Kittens playing with a balloon.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/OGIejOsqoy Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 4, 2022

Online sharing of the video resulted in one million views. After observing the video, Internet users couldn’t help but sigh.

Check out the comments below:

this brought me so much joy this year 🖤😔 https://t.co/5PGo2NpeE4 Advertisement — Black Godfred (@black_godfred) October 4, 2022

Have seen lots of dog videos like this. First cat one I think. So cute! https://t.co/bIfnu8Gnua — Mike Paxson (@MikePaxson4) October 5, 2022

That is amazing, so pure & I love it! https://t.co/ah063TuPEB — KindaKatty (@BitchKitty8) October 5, 2022

The twitter content I need today https://t.co/X3l9NOQhO8 Advertisement — Adrian Howard (@adrianh) October 5, 2022

