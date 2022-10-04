Adorable video: Mama monkey peels banana for its baby

Instagram user “monkeyadore” uploaded the video. It has more than 268,000 views and 8,300 likes.

In the video, the mother monkey peels a banana for her infant monkey.

A few peels wind up on the infant monkey’s head, but she carefully removes them.

Monkeys are gregarious animals who often cohabit with their tribe. If separated from their moms, infant monkeys might get depressed. And monkey moms are extremely protective of their young, who rarely leave their mother’s arms or interact with strangers. A young monkey must remain with its mother during the birth and upbringing of a sibling in order to acquire critical life skills.

As one user wrote, “The simplest thing can be so beautiful to watch,” remarked another user, “So smart,” wrote a third, “racks me up how they know how to peel off extra.”

