Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Adorable video: Mama monkey peels banana for its baby
Adorable video: Mama monkey peels banana for its baby

Adorable video: Mama monkey peels banana for its baby

Articles
Advertisement
Adorable video: Mama monkey peels banana for its baby

Adorable video: Mama monkey peels banana for its baby

Advertisement
  • Instagram user “monkeyadore” uploaded the video. It has more than 268,000 views and 8,300 likes.
  • In the video, the mother monkey peels a banana for her infant monkey.
  • A few peels wind up on the infant monkey’s head, but she carefully removes them.
Advertisement

Monkeys are gregarious animals who often cohabit with their tribe. If separated from their moms, infant monkeys might get depressed. And monkey moms are extremely protective of their young, who rarely leave their mother’s arms or interact with strangers. A young monkey must remain with its mother during the birth and upbringing of a sibling in order to acquire critical life skills.

A video of a mama monkey helping her little monkey peel a banana before eating it has gone viral. The Instagram user “monkeyadore” uploaded the video. It has more than 268,000 views and 8,300 likes. In the video, the little monkey is seen grasping a banana from its mother’s hands, but she peels it before giving it to him.

A few peels wind up on the infant monkey’s head, but she carefully removes them. The two are seated on tree bark and sharing a banana. Netizens were happy to observe the mother’s tender care for the infant monkey.

As one user wrote, “The simplest thing can be so beautiful to watch,” remarked another user, “So smart,” wrote a third, “racks me up how they know how to peel off extra.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Adorable Monkey Videos (@monkeyadore)

Also Read

Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game
Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game

A tiger's attempt to hunt a cunning monkey on a tree has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amitabh Bachchan posts ‘horrible error’ made while tweeting
Amitabh Bachchan posts ‘horrible error’ made while tweeting
Old pics of SRK, Angelina Jolie hosting Award function goes viral
Old pics of SRK, Angelina Jolie hosting Award function goes viral
Arjun Rampal post AI-generated images of countries as villains
Arjun Rampal post AI-generated images of countries as villains
Meet 100 KG gentlest giant
Meet 100 KG gentlest giant
Viral Video: Man balances planks on his head while riding a bicycle
Viral Video: Man balances planks on his head while riding a bicycle
Viral Video: Toddler imitates her aunt practicing ballet
Viral Video: Toddler imitates her aunt practicing ballet
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story