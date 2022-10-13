Advertisement
date 2022-10-13
  • Adorable video of chimpanzee playing with tiger cubs
  • A video of a young chimpanzee playing with two tiger cubs has gone viral.
  • Over three million people have watched the video, and that number is growing every day.
  • The video was uploaded on Instagram by Moksha Bybee and shows the infant animals cuddling and playing.
You must have had a terrible day at work if you’re looking to unwind by scrolling through social media to watch a video of an adorable animal, right? The good news is that we have just the right video to cheer you up in the middle of the week and put a smile on your face. You can receive your much-needed dosage of serotonin by watching a video that has gone viral and features a young chimpanzee playing with two tiger cubs. We strongly recommend that you view the video.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a conservationist by the name of Moksha Bybee. In it, a young chimpanzee can be seen playing with two other young chimpanzees. The young gorilla then proceeds to give bear hugs to its four-legged companions that are members of the large cat family. The video is only a few brief instances of unadulterated joy.

Check out the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Moksha Bybee (@mokshabybee_tigers)

Over three million people have watched the video, and that number is still growing steadily every day. People on the internet couldn’t stop gushing about the three strangers who became fast friends and showered their affection on the infant animals.

See the comments below:

