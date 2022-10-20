Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Adorable video of two racoons and dog catching bubbles
Adorable video of two racoons and dog catching bubbles

  • The animals make a valiant effort to collect some of the bubbles as the video progresses.
  • The video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times since it was uploaded on Twitter.
  • It was initially shared by Buitengebieden.
If you’re feeling down in the dumps because it’s the middle of the week and you’re always checking the time to see when the workday will be over and you’ll be able to leave the office and go home, this is the perfect video for you to watch. The video will provide you with a much-needed boost of serotonin, and it also has a dog and two raccoons, which will undoubtedly make you feel better.

The video can be found on Twitter, where it was initially shared by Buitengebieden. In front of the raccoons and the dog, it displays a human blowing some soap bubbles. The animals make a valiant effort to collect some of the bubbles as the video progresses, but it is clear that they are unable to do so. The manner in which the raccoons make an effort to get a grip of the bubbles by lifting their teeny-tiny paws will, without fail, cause you to crack a smile.

Check out the post below:

The video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times since it was uploaded. People thought the video was quite endearing to watch. A number of people distributed movies of raccoons interacting with soap bubbles.

See the reactions below:

