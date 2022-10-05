Asian all-girl dance group wows internet with Kala Chashma moves

The popularity of Kala Chashma has persisted for months.

The popularity of Kala Chashma has persisted for months. The fad has grabbed everyone, from commoners to influencers and celebrities, making them groove to the upbeat music. It all began when a Norwegian all-male dance group titled Quick Style went viral for their wedding performance of Kala Chashma. Since then, the internet has exploded with dance videos. As you may have seen in multiple videos, the challenge consists of a group of dancers, one of them is designated to twerk to the upbeat song.

Now, a new video has surfaced showing an Asian all-girl dance ensemble performing the song with explosive motions. Dressed like schoolgirls, the gang passionately and cheerfully shimmied to the music when one of them tripped and fell. As others joined her, the girl who fell twerked for a few seconds to complete the hook step. Their eagerness and vitality are captivating and will make you want to dance.

QuickStyle noted in the video’s description, “Trend doesn’t wanna END! WORLD WIDE.”

Take a look at the video:

People adored the video and were blown away by the group’s incredible energy and moves. A user said, “Boom! The Energy Level,” while another remarked,“It’s a happy uplifting joyous dance. It’s what the world needs.” A third said, “Hahahaha phenomenal ! U guys have changed the whole world.”

