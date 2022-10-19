Austrian contortionist wins ninth Guinness World Records

Stefanie Millinger sets her eleventh Guinness World Record.

The acrobatic contortionist holds the yoga pose dimbasana for 30 minutes and three seconds.

She also holds the L-sit bar hang, single arm handstand and hula hooping records.

An Austrian acrobatic contortionist set her eleventh Guinness World Record by maintaining the yoga pose dimbasana for 30 minutes and three seconds.

In the year 2020, thirty-year-old Stefanie Millinger broke her first Guinness World Record by performing 402 consecutive L-sit straddle presses to handstands. In June of 2021, she smashed her personal record by completing 406 repetitions.

Millinger claimed her most recent title by holding the yoga pose dimbasana, which includes bending backwards from a standing position and clutching one’s own ankles.

Millinger also holds the marks for the longest L-sit bar hang (2 minutes and 14 seconds), the longest duration of hula hooping in abdominal plank position (4 minutes and 26 seconds), and the longest duration of hula hooping in a single arm plank position (2 minutes and 14 seconds) (3 minutes, 5 seconds).

She also holds the record for the longest duration of a single arm handstand (1 hour, 22 minutes, 44 seconds), the longest time balancing on the hands (56 minutes, 6 seconds), the longest time in an L-sit (10 minutes, 15 seconds), and the longest L-sit bar hang with one arm (1 hour, 38 minutes, 5 seconds).

