Boy’s amazing dance at uncle’s wedding on ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’

Dancing performances are one of the most entertaining aspects of an Indian wedding.

In this video, the nephew of the groom dances to Tumse Milke Dil Ka by Shah Rukh Khan.

The footage was published on Instagram by a page called The Gushti.

The shaadi season has begun in India, and the internet is rife with humorous and amusing wedding-themed videos. Obviously, amazing dance performances are one of the most entertaining aspects of an Indian wedding. A wedding is insufficient until someone ignites the dance floor with fiery dances.

In a recent video, the nephew of the groom stole the event with his incredible dance performance to Tumse Milke Dil Ka by Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, the young man initially congratulates the newlyweds before dazzling the audience with a solo dancing performance.

The footage was published on Instagram by a page called The Gushti. It is quite cool how he dances and interacts with the audience. “Did he kill it or not?” the post’s caption asks. The video’s text reads, “When you nephew steals the show.” Over 118,430 people have liked the video thus far.

Take a look:

